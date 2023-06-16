High Schools to See Major Changes with Adoption of Credit System

Photo : YONHAP News

Starting in 2025, high schools in South Korea are set to see major changes in the classroom with the adoption of a credit system whereby students will be able to select courses they want to take and graduate after fulfilling a required number of credits.According to the education ministry on Wednesday, the envisioned system would entail the students going to the classroom of the teacher who provides the course they signed up for instead of having teachers come to classrooms.The changes are designed with students struggling with studies in mind as they will have to take charge and carefully select courses. They will not be able to earn credits if they fail to pass a certain criteria in the course.Students can also take courses that are not offered by their schools through a joint online and offline program with other schools or research institutes.The education ministry had unveiled intent to adopt the credit system for all high schools from 2025 after first introducing it in Meister high schools in 2021.The system aims to foster creative and integrative talents by allowing students to select courses in line with their aptitude and paths they wish to pursue in college.