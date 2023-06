Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea saw its ranking remain near the bottom in a global index on gender equality by the World Economic Forum(WEF).According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2023 released on Tuesday, South Korea placed 105th out of 146 countries in the gender gap rankings.The country’s ranking slipped six notches from last year after its global gender gap index reached zero-point-680 points.The index ranges between zero and one, with one being full gender equality.The latest ranking marks a setback as South Korea had seen its ranking rise from 108th in 2019 to 102nd in 2020 and then to 99th last year.The report said that South Korea, along with Fiji and Myanmar “have regressed the most among the six other countries where progress on Political Empowerment has reversed.”Like last year, Iceland topped the rankings followed by Norway, Finland, New Zealand and Sweden.