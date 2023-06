Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has proposed the creation of an international body tasked with establishing regulations for digital order as he stressed the need for a universal digital norm that can be commonly used around the world.Yoon made the remark on Wednesday when he attended the Paris Digital Vision Forum at Sorbonne University in Paris, saying it would be desirable for related efforts to be led by the UN in a bid to secure international consensus.The president said digital has no boundaries and entails connectivity and immediacy.Citing that 40 laws related to artificial intelligence have been passed in countries around the world lately, Yoon said a number of countries, including South Korea, are preparing a digital bill of rights.He also noted that he had stressed the need to establish a new digital order when he spoke at the UN General Assembly and at New York University last September.