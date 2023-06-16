Yoon Attends Official Reception to Promote Busan’s World Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday attended an official reception organized to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southeastern city of Busan.At the reception in Paris, Yoon called for global support for Busan’s bid, saying that South Korea will give back to the international community what it has received thus far by sharing its development experiences with the international community through the World Expo.Repeating his vision outlined in his speech the day before at the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE), the international body that oversees expos, the president added that the World Expo Busan will be a solutions platform addressing humanity's complex and urgent challenges.South Korea’s reception is the last by the candidate countries, with the two other cities – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Rome, Italy – holding theirs on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.The event was attended by delegations from BIE member states, as well as South Korean politicians and business leaders, including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Eui-sun.President Yoon stressed that Busan is ready to welcome the Expo, citing the country’s experience hosting the 1993 Daejeon Expo and the 2012 Yeosu Expo.