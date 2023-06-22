Yoon to Begin State Visit to Vietnam Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will begin a state visit to Vietnam on Thursday after wrapping up his three-day trip to France to promote South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.The presidential plane departed from Paris at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, bringing Yoon to the Southeast Asian nation for a three-day state visit to check on the condition of bilateral cooperation.The president will also seek ways to enhance friendly ties between the two countries through a meeting with Vietnamese people learning the Korean language and other events such as the South Korea-Vietnam partnership fair and a cultural exchange event.On Friday, he will hold a summit with Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng and a meeting with Communist Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.The presidential office said that during Yoon’s visit, the two nations will discuss ways to expand and develop bilateral relations, which have been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership.An economic delegation of some 200 business people will accompany the president on the trip to enhance cooperation with Vietnam in supply chains and advance joint economic development.