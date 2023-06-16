Kia America, Samsung, SK in Time’s 100 Most Influential Companies

Photo : YONHAP News

Kia America, Samsung and SK Group made Time magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential Companies for 2023.The U.S. magazine released this year’s list on Tuesday, placing Kia America in the category of "innovators" for its electric vehicle(EV) development as recapped in an article titled “Kia America’s Unexpected Race to the Top of U.S. EV Sales.”Time said that last year, Kia America shed its reputation for inexpensive cars and hit a new annual sales record when it launched its first dedicated battery-only EV, the EV6 crossover.Samsung and SK Group were included in the “titan” category.Calling Samsung the “smartphone trendsetter,” Time said that Samsung took the top spot and became a dominant force in the global smartphone market as it overtook Apple early this year.SK Group was recognized for driving growth within the EV market by building the infrastructure for EV battery manufacturing in the U.S.HYBE Entertainment, home to K-pop sensation BTS, fell off the list after making it in 2021 and 2022.