European Companies Pledge to Invest $940 Mln in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of European technology companies vowed to invest 940 million dollars in South Korea in batteries, automobile innovation and other cutting-edge industries during President Yoon Suk Yeol’s trip to France.According to the presidential office on Wednesday, six European companies made the announcement earlier in the day during a signing ceremony at a hotel in Paris attended by President Yoon.Imerys, a French industrial material supplier, announced its plan to build a production line in South Korea for carbon black, which is used in the production of rechargeable batteries.Belgian material technology company Umicore and German automobile parts giant Continental pledged to expand their investments in South Korea, while Britain's Nylacast, Norway’s Equinor and Danish firm CIP also announced investment plans for the country.President Yoon thanked the companies for the plans, pledging to create the world’s best investment environment to motivate foreign companies to freely invest in South Korea and create jobs.Yoon said that the government will boldly abolish regulations running against global standards and provide incentives for companies that contribute to high-tech industries and supply chains.