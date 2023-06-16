Assembly Speaker Visiting Fiji, New Zealand to Promote Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo has embarked on a trip to Fiji and New Zealand to drum up support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.According to Kim’s office, the assembly speaker left for Fiji on Wednesday afternoon for a three-day trip, during which he will meet with Fijian President Wiliame Katonivere to solicit support for Busan’s bid.Kim will also seek ways to expand bilateral cooperation in the maritime industry with Fiji, which has a vast exclusive economic zone with an abundance of deep-sea minerals and maritime resources.Kim will then make a four-day trip to New Zealand from Sunday to meet with Adrian Rurawhe, the speaker of the House of Representatives, to ask for the country’s support for the Expo bid.Kim’s office said that in New Zealand, the assembly speaker will also explore business opportunities utilizing South Korea’s eco-friendly technologies in the green hydrogen, battery and other renewable energy sectors.