S. Koreans Account for Nearly 30% of Foreign Visitors to Japan in May

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese data showed that South Koreans accounted for the largest portion of foreign visitors last month.According to the Japan National Tourism Organization on Wednesday, around 27 percent of the one-point-89 million foreign visitors to Japan in May were South Korean at 515-thousand-700 travelers.Taiwan came in second with about 300-thousand, followed by the United States with 180-thousand ahead of Hong Kong and China.South Koreans have accounted for the highest percentage of foreign visitors to Japan this year, as China has yet to resume group tours to the country.Just over two-point-58 million South Koreans went to Japan from January to May to account for nearly 30 percent of the roughly eight-point-64 million foreigners who visited the country in that period.Meanwhile, the number of foreigners traveling to Japan last month increased about 13 times from a year ago, but decreased by more than 30 percent compared to May 2019, before the outbreak of COVID-19.