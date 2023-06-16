Justice Party Floor Leadership Visits Japan to Protest Fukushima Water Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leaders of the minor opposition Justice Party have gone to Japan to protest the country’s plan to discharge contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea.Floor leader Bae Jin-gyo, vice floor leader Lee Eun-ju and Rep. Kang Eun-mi, the head of the party’s task force to block the discharge, arrived in Japan on Thursday for a three-day trip.Prior to departing, Bae told reporters at Gimpo International Airport that the party has decided that the release will be blocked with the power of the people in the absence of government action to that end.The party’s floor leadership plans to meet with a group of bipartisan Japanese lawmakers opposed to the planned discharge on Thursday to discuss ways to establish an international network to stop the release.The South Korean lawmakers will also visit Tokyo Electric Power Company with lawmakers of Japan’s Social Democratic Party to hold a press conference. The delegation will also hold a meeting with a Japanese civic group.On Friday, the floor leaders plan to visit the Fukushima power plant with radiation experts, while a meeting with such experts and a rally against the release are also on the itinerary before returning home on Saturday.