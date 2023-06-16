Ex-Special Prosecutor Questioned over Daejang-dong Bribery Case

Photo : KBS News

A former special prosecutor who led the investigation into influence-peddling during the Park Geun-hye administration appeared for questioning by the prosecution over allegations of bribery in the Daejang-dong land development scandal.According to the legal community on Thursday, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office began grilling Park Young-soo as a suspect on charges of violating the law on aggravated punishment of specific economic crimes.Park is accused of receiving promises of land and buildings worth 20 billion won, later reduced to five billion won, or nearly four million U.S. dollars, from key figures in the scandal after helping them win the development project as the chair of Woori Bank's board of directors in 2014.The investigative agency suspects that some of the five billion won went to Park in the form of consulting fees totaling 255 million won from an asset management firm at the center of the scandal and one-point-one billion won lent to his daughter.The daughter, who worked at the firm between September 2019 and February 2021, purportedly reaped 800 million won in profits from flipping an apartment purchased through an allotment sale.The so-called "Five Billion Won Club '' involves seven individuals, including Park and former Supreme Court justice Kwon Soon-il, who allegedly received bribes through a share of the profits from the Daejang-dong project in exchange for various favors.