Testing Agency to Prepare Mock ‘Suneung’ without ‘Killer Questions’

Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run agency that administers the annual university entrance exam will begin preparing questions for a mock test on September 6 that comply with the government's recent decision to exclude so-called "killer questions."According to the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation(KICE) on Thursday, over 500 members were appointed from a pool of incumbent professors and teachers to begin setting and reviewing questions for the mock version of the exam, known in Korean as "suneung,"starting next month.The members face the daunting task of maintaining the exam's assessment function without the inclusion of "killer questions" drawn from outside the public school curriculum after President Yoon Suk Yeol called them inappropriate and unfair.Amid concerns among students and parents over the impact of the exclusion, the education ministry announced plans to audit the institute's efforts to fulfill the directive for exam fairness in preparing for the mock test held at the beginning of June.Following the announcement, KICE President Lee Gue-min resigned to take responsibility for failing to prevent the situation.