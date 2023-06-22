Yoon Kicks off State Visit to Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has begun a state visit to Vietnam after wrapping up his three-day trip to France to promote South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.The presidential plane carrying President Yoon and his entourage, including First Lady Kim Keon-hee, arrived at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Thursday, kicking off a three-day visit to check on their bilateral cooperation.The president will also seek ways to enhance friendly ties between the two countries through a meeting with Vietnamese people learning the Korean language and other events such as the South Korea-Vietnam partnership fair and a cultural exchange event.On Friday, he will hold a summit with Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng and a meeting with Communist Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.The presidential office said that during Yoon’s visit, the two nations will discuss ways to expand and develop bilateral relations, which have been elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership.An economic delegation of some 200 business people are accompanying the president on the trip to enhance cooperation with Vietnam in supply chains and advance joint economic development.