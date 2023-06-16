Pres. Yoon to Meet Korean Residents on First Day in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will meet with Koreans residing in Vietnam and stop by a Korean language institute as he kicks off his state visit on Thursday.The president arrived in the Southeast Asian nation for a three-day visit after spending three days in France promoting the bid by the South Korean city of Busan to host the 2030 World Expo.His first day in the country will also include a tour around a trade show of Korean firms as well as a K-food fair to check out South Korean products that have made inroads into the Vietnamese market, while offering encouragement to businesspeople from both countries.Yoon will wrap up the first day by attending the South Korea-Vietnam Cultural Exchange Night and joining a dinner with an economic delegation of some 200 South Korean business leaders accompanying him on his trip.On Friday, he will hold a summit with Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng and a meeting with Communist Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.The state visit comes at the invitation of the Vietnamese president and marks Yoon’s first bilateral visit to a member state of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.