The rainy season is set to start on Sunday, beginning with Jeju Island and the southern coastal regions.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, monsoon rains will begin pelting Jeju and the nation’s southern coast from Sunday and continue through Tuesday.The rains are beginning later than in previous years for the southern regions, while Seoul is forecast to see rainfall on Monday, similar to the start of the season between 1991 and 2020.There have been a total of six instances between 1973 and 2022 in which monsoon rains fell simultaneously in all areas in the nation, while the number of times the rains hit different regions only a day apart came to ten.The weather agency forecast that the country will see frequent precipitation after Tuesday, particularly on Thursday and Friday.