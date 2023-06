Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has requested an arrest warrant for a mother accused of killing her two newborn babies.The Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office said on Thursday that it requested the regional court to issue a warrant to arrest the woman in her 30s who was apprehended by the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency the previous day on charges of infanticide.The suspect is accused of strangling her children, the first in November 2018 and the second a year later, and hiding their bodies in the refrigerator at her home in the city of Suwon.The woman reportedly admitted to killing them due to financial difficulties while raising three other children, adding that she falsely told her husband that she had an abortion.The Suwon District Court is set to hold a hearing on Friday to review the arrest warrant request.