Domestic Number of Non-Working Days to Stand at 119 in 2024

The government has announced that the number of non-working days for people who work five days a week will climb by two next year to stand at 119.



The Ministry of Science and ICT disclosed details of the criteria used to make calendars for next year on Thursday in the annual announcement required by the Astronomy and Space Act.



According to the ministry, 2024 will have a total of 366 days as a leap year, with 29 days in February.



The total number of Sundays and holidays will reach 68 in 2024, the same as this year, bringing the total number of days off for five-day workweeks to 119 when adding the number of Saturdays.



The Chuseok holiday will see the longest break, set to run for five days from September 14.



There will be a total of five holidays in 2024 that will span three or four days, including the New Year holiday and the Lunar New Year holiday, while the March First Independence Movement and Children’s Day will create three-day weekends in line with the substitute holiday system.