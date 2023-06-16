Gov't to Launch Comprehensive Inspection of Unregistered Children

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to launch a comprehensive inspection on children who are not registered in the state system.Second vice health minister Lee Ki-il unveiled the plan on Thursday in Seoul, saying that through the inspection, the government will confirm the safety and whereabouts of unregistered children who only have temporary numbers issued for newborns by medical institutions.The government plans to confirm the safety of a child by contacting the child’s guardian and, in the event such efforts fail, the government plans to work with related agencies, including the National Police Agency, for more thorough investigations.The government will also work to swiftly introduce two systems as part of efforts to fundamentally address the issue of unregistered children.One system aims to notify local governments the birth of a child once they are born in a medical institution so they won’t miss birth registration, while the other centers on supporting anonymous childbirths in which the mother gives birth to a child without disclosing her identity.A bill related to the two systems is pending in the National Assembly.The government’s plan comes amid public outrage triggered by a case of a mother who allegedly killed two of her newborns in 2018 and in 2019 and stored their bodies in a refrigerator in her home.