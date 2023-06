Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says Vietnam is South Korea’s key partner in efforts to make the Indo-Pacific a region of freedom, peace and prosperity.Yoon made the remark on Thursday when he, along with First Lady Kim Keon-hee, attended a gathering of Koreans residing in the Southeast Asian country at a hotel in Hanoi, the first itinerary of his three-day state visit.The president said South Korea-Vietnam ties, which marked their 30th anniversary last year, have made remarkable progress, adding that he believes his visit will mark the beginning of another 30 years in the future of their ties.Yoon stressed that the fact that he visited Vietnam so soon after Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng visited Seoul attests to the strength of their countries’ friendship.Thursday’s gathering saw the attendance of some 300 guests, including Park Hang-seo, who previously headed the Vietnamese men's national football team.