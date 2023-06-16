Menu Content

Gov't Urges French Police to Conduct Swift, Fair Probe on Death of S. Korean Tourist

Written: 2023-06-22 18:52:41Updated: 2023-06-22 19:07:06

The foreign ministry says South Korea’s diplomatic mission in France has called on local police to conduct a swift and fair investigation to determine the cause of death of a South Korean tourist who died at a subway station in Paris last week.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Lim Soo-suk, told reporters on Thursday that Seoul is maintaining contact with French authorities on the progress in their investigations. 

Lim added that the Korean diplomatic mission is also closely communicating with bereaved family members and providing related support, including notifying any updates in the investigations. 

The tourist, a man in his 30s who was traveling alone in France, was found dead at the Villejuif–Louis Aragon station of the Paris Metro at nighttime last Monday.

Local police believe that the tourist died by electric shock while trying to cross the railroad tracks but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.
