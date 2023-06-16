Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

NEC Probe Finds over 20 Employees Related to Former, Current Staff

Written: 2023-06-22 18:58:19Updated: 2023-06-23 09:55:39

NEC Probe Finds over 20 Employees Related to Former, Current Staff

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) says it found that more than 20 of its employees are either children or relatives of the commission’s former and current staff.

The election watchdog’s secretary general, Huh Chul-hoon, made the remark on Thursday during a full session of the National Assembly’s Public Administration and Security Committee. 

He was replying to ruling People Power Party Rep. Jeong Bong-min’s question about how many employees were found to be related to former and incumbent employees.

Late last month, the NEC confirmed that ten of its employees were children of former and incumbent NEC officials of Grade 5 or higher after conducting a comprehensive inspection on whether children of any of such officials had been hired by the commission.

The NEC apparently found more similar cases after it expanded the scope of its investigation to all employees of Grade 6 and below. It also looked into whether any relatives, and not just children, of such employees were employed by NEC.

The commission’s latest inspection was conducted on consent from employees. Those who refused to consent to the survey were excluded. 

As a result, the total number of NEC employees who are found to be related to the commission’s former and current staff may rise once the Board of Audit and Inspection and the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission complete their internal inspections on possible cases of alleged nepotism.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >