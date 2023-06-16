S. Korea-Vietnam Presidential Summit Set for Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a summit with Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng on Friday in Vietnam.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said that the two leaders will discuss ways to expand and develop bilateral relations, which were upgraded to comprehensive strategic partnership at the end of last year.Lee noted that Vietnam is South Korea's third-largest trading partner and key cooperative partner among member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN), adding that Yoon’s state visit marks his first bilateral visit to an ASEAN country since taking office last year.The spokesperson said that the two nations will sign about ten agreements and memoranda of understanding during Yoon’s visit to further promote bilateral economic activities and cooperation.President Yoon will also hold meetings with Vietnam's top officials, including Communist Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ.Prior to those meetings, Yoon plans to visit the mausoleum of former Vietnamese president Hồ Chí Minh.Yoon also plans to join a luncheon meeting with Korean business people in Vietnam as well as a business forum attended by government officials and major companies from both countries.