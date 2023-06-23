Menu Content

Written: 2023-06-23 08:26:08

Yoon Visits Korea-Vietnam Partnership Trade Fair

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a trade fair on Thursday showcasing South Korean businesses and promoting bilateral economic and cultural exchanges between South Korea and Vietnam.

Yoon toured the Korea-Vietnam Partnership Fair held at a convention center in Hanoi, which was organized by Seoul's trade, industry and energy ministry to coincide with his state visit to Vietnam.

The fair included the "K-Industry Showcase" where visitors could experience products made by South Korean companies, as well as a trade consultation program matching South Korean businesses with potential Vietnamese buyers and a food festival promoting Korean food.

Yoon also visited the startup grand challenge event at the fair, encouraging young entrepreneurs from Vietnam and other member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The presidential office said that the government plans to actively support South Korean companies that cooperate closely with the Vietnamese government to promote more active bilateral exchanges for future generations.
