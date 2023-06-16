President, First Lady Attend Korea-Vietnam Cultural Exchange Event

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a cultural program featuring performances by South Korean and Vietnamese artists on the first day of his state visit to Vietnam on Thursday.The Korea-Vietnam Night of Cultural Exchange held at the National Convention Center in Hanoi featured performances by Kihyun, a member of South Korean boy group Monsta X, and South Korean boy band AB61X, as well as V-pop artists including MONO and Min.The president and First Lady Kim Keon-hee watched the show along with some three-thousand people including government and business officials from the two countries, local fans of Korean pop culture, students from Korean language institutions and South Korean students studying in Vietnam.After the show, President Yoon met with the artists to express praise and encouragement.The presidential office said that the show was organized to strengthen cultural bonds between the two countries and promote friendship and harmony between their future generations.