Politics

Minimum Wage Commission Votes down Differential Wage by Industry

Written: 2023-06-23 09:10:31Updated: 2023-06-23 10:16:43

Photo : YONHAP News

The Minimum Wage Commission has decided not to apply a differential minimum wage by industry next year.

The commission made the decision in a vote on Thursday at its seventh plenary session at the government complex in Sejong City, with eleven votes in favor and 15 against the proposal to apply a different minimum wage by industry.

The tripartite commission is composed of nine members each from labor, business and public sectors, but 26 members participated in the vote as a member from labor was recently arrested.

Many representatives of the public appeared to have voted against the proposal, as was the case last year, while the business representatives issued a statement immediately after the result expressing serious concern and regret.

The business community has insisted that the minimum wage should be lower for the hospitality and food and beverage industries as well as others that lack the ability to pay higher wages, while the labor sector has argued that a differential wage is antithetical to the purpose and spirit of the minimum wage system.
