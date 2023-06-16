Yoon Encourages Korean Language Students in Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol met with a group of Vietnamese students learning the Korean language in Vietnam on Thursday.President Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee attended an event promoting the Korean language at Vietnam National University in Hanoi shortly after arriving in the country for a three-day state visit.According to the presidential office, Yoon and the first lady looked at Korean language textbooks and other educational materials on display at the university.Yoon reportedly said that he heard that Vietnamese students are very enthusiastic about learning Korean, adding that South Korea will repay the students' enthusiasm and he will send the education minister to Vietnam to look for ways for the government to support their learning.The president also pledged to make a strong effort to facilitate expedient learning for work in a particular field, adding the Seoul government will not spare support for exchanges between students and researchers of the two nations.