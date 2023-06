Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. intelligence authorities said that North Korea will likely use its nuclear weapons to put political and diplomatic pressure on other countries rather than for actual attacks.The office of the U.S. director of national intelligence released a report on Thursday produced by the National Intelligence Council(NIC) in January.The analysis concluded that there is a low likelihood of North Korea using its nuclear arsenal offensively or defensively, but usage for coercive purposes is high.The report said the regime is likely to employ nuclear threats for its political purposes but manages the level of tension to minimize the risks of retaliation by other countries.The NIC said that North Korea is likely to continue to use its nuclear arsenal to buttress its coercive diplomacy and will almost certainly consider increasingly risky coercion with the ongoing quantitative and qualitative advancement of its nuclear and ballistic missiles.