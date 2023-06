Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Embassy in France said that no sign of foul play has been found in the death of a South Korean tourist at a subway station in the suburbs of Paris last week.The embassy issued the position on Thursday, saying that it has examined the closed-circuit TV footage provided by the local police.The tourist, a man in his 30s who was traveling in France alone, was found dead at the Villejuif–Louis Aragon station of the Paris Metro at nighttime last Monday.Local police believe that the tourist died by electric shock while trying to cross the railroad tracks but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.The embassy plans to transfer his body to his family upon the completion of the probe by the local police.