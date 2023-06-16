PM Han, Netflix Co-CEO Discuss Active Cooperation in Local Content

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with visiting Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and expressed hope for the leading streaming platform to continue actively cooperating with South Korea’s media and content industry.In the meeting at his office on Thursday, Han said Netflix is at the center of the cultural alliance between Seoul and Washington as he mentioned the company’s pledge to invest two-point-five billion U.S. dollars in South Korean content during President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S. in April.Sarandos talked about President Yoon's presentation in Paris this week to promote the bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan, saying his vision and insight in the content industry has been very impressive.He said South Korea's vibrant ecosystem for creativity is a good example of how a story can deliver a culture and language, citing a sixfold increase in viewership of South Korean content over four years while 60 percent of Netflix subscribers have watched at least one production.Han and Sarandos exchanged views on a vision for the development of the two countries' media and content industries, with the Netflix chief promising to consider further cooperation in fostering talent for shared growth.