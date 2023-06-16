Mother Accused of Killing Babies Won't Attend Arrest Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

A court decision on an arrest warrant for a mother accused of killing two of her newborns and hiding their bodies will be made based on a written review in light of her decision not to appear for the warrant hearing.According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, the woman in her 30s has expressed a wish not to attend the hearing set for Friday afternoon at the Suwon District Court, likely because she already confessed to the suspicions.The woman is accused of killing the babies immediately after giving birth, a girl in November 2018 and a boy in November 2019, before storing their bodies inside the refrigerator in her home in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Suwon.Already a mother of three, she reportedly explained that she committed the murders after getting pregnant while the family suffered financial difficulties.Her crimes were discovered after the state Board of Audit and Inspection notified the health ministry about cases of newborns whose births were unregistered in the state system.