The leaders of South Korea and Vietnam began an expanded session of their summit talks in Hanoi on Friday.According to the South Korean presidential office, President Yoon Suk Yeol, currently on a state visit to the country, and Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng first held a 20-minute session accompanied by a select number of aides.The extended session reportedly began at around 9:36 a.m.The leaders are expected to focus on ways to further expand and develop bilateral relations in light of the elevation of ties by the two sides to a comprehensive strategic partnership late last year.