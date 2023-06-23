Menu Content

Yoon: S. Korea-Vietnam Cooperation More Important Than Ever

Written: 2023-06-23 13:43:31Updated: 2023-06-23 14:53:18

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says South Korea-Vietnam cooperation is more important than ever with the serious state of international affairs and complex global crises.

Yoon made the statement on Friday in introductory remarks delivered at an expanded summit with Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng in Hanoi, saying he and Thưởng discussed substantive ways to cooperate to make the Indo-Pacific a region of freedom, peace and prosperity.

Yoon cited the growth in bilateral trade since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992, climbing 175 times over as South Korea has become Vietnam's largest foreign investor.

Noting that the two countries upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership as they observed the 30th anniversary of bilateral ties last year, Yoon expressed hope that they will attain 30 more years of a brighter, active future based on the achievements of the past 30 years.

The Vietnamese president, on his part, said his country prioritizes South Korea in overseas policies and economic and social development projects, before voicing hope for the effective advancement of their countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership for an extended period of time.
