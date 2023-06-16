VOA: Crowd Spotted at Kim Il-sung Square amid Parade Speculation

Photo : YONHAP News

A crowd was spotted in Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square amid signs of apparent preparation for a large-scale military parade in North Korea.Citing commercial satellite imagery taken on June 16 and released on Thursday, Voice of America(VOA) reported on Friday that lines of dots presumed to be people were spotted in the western part of the square, where crowd activity is unusual.The North is widely expected to hold a large-scale event around the time of what it calls Victory Day on July 27 celebrating the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement.While dozens of trucks and multiple lines of troops have been spotted at a training ground north of Pyongyang's Mirim air base since mid-May, the regime is likely to rehearse the parade proceedings at the square from this weekend.In a bid to strengthen internal solidarity following the failed launch of its military spy satellite late last month, the regime may unveil a new strategic weapon or attempt a second launch in the days leading up to the parade.