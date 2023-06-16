Gov’t Wants Real-Time Data Sharing with Tokyo on Fukushima Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will seek real-time sharing with Tokyo of data on the release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant in a bid to determine whether the effort is being carried out as planned.Park Gu-yeon, the first vice minister of government policy coordination, disclosed the intent at a daily government briefing on the water release on Friday.The vice minister explained that the most imperative concern for Seoul is to confirm and monitor the ability of Tokyo Power Company(TEPCO), the operator of the plant, to meet the criteria for the discharge and appropriately operate all necessary equipment and facilities.Park added that TEPCO and the Japan Atomic Energy Agency recently disclosed the results of an analysis on the contaminated water in K4 tanks on their websites.The tanks are used to measure radioactive substances in water treated by the Advanced Liquid Processing System, known as ALPS, which is designed to remove such substances from the wastewater at the Fukushima plant.