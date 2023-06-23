Yoon: Cooperation with Vietnam to Increase against N. Korea’s Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says South Korea will boost cooperation with Vietnam and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) to counter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.Yoon made the remark in a joint press release issued after his summit with Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng in Hanoi, describing the North’s programs as the most urgent security threat in the region.Yoon stressed that Vietnam is a key partner in South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy and in the implementation of the Korea-ASEAN Solidarity Initiative.Yoon and Thưởng were joined by a select number of aides in their summit and an expanded summit for 95 minutes on Friday, where they adopted an action plan for the implementation of their comprehensive strategic partnership.In the joint press release, Yoon said the two countries agreed to annually hold a meeting of their foreign ministers to strengthen strategic communication.He also disclosed plans for Seoul to provide to Vietnam with four billion dollars in credit assistance through 2030, and 200 million dollars in grant-type aide from 2024 to 2027 in the areas of the environment, climate change response, health, education and the digital transition.