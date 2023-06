Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon-hee began the second day of the presidential state visit to Vietnam with a visit to the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum on Friday.The first couple offered flowers and briefly bowed in prayer in the building housing the body of the founder of Vietnam’s Communist Party, considered to be the father of the country.A number of Seoul government officials accompanied the couple on the visit, including the ministers of finance, foreign affairs, trade, labor and agriculture.The mausoleum is located in the center of Ba Đình Square, where Hồ read the Declaration of Independence on 2 September 1945, establishing the Democratic Republic of Vietnam.