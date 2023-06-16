Court Rejects Injunction Sought by Ex-Broadcasting Watchdog Chief to Stop Dismissal

Photo : YONHAP News

A court has dismissed an injunction request by the former chief of the broadcasting watchdog over his dismissal by President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Seoul Administrative Court on Friday rejected the request filed by the former chair of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC), Han Sang-hyuk, implying that the court considers Yoon’s approval of his dismissal valid.The court explained that keeping Han in the position presents a risk of eroding public trust in the processes and outcomes of deliberations by the broadcast watchdog.Han was indicted in early May on charges of prodding senior KCC officials to give low scores to right-leaning cable channel TV Chosun during its license renewal review in 2020. The government subsequently began dismissal procedures on the belief that Han had violated relevant laws including the State Public Officials Act.On May 30, President Yoon approved the proposal to dismiss Han some two months before the end of his term, prompting him to file a lawsuit early this month seeking an annulment and injunction against his dismissal.