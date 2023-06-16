Menu Content

Politics

Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Mother Accused of Killing Newborns

2023-06-23

Police have arrested a mother accused of killing two of her newborns and hiding their bodies in the refrigerator for years.

The Suwon District Court granted the warrant citing a flight risk for the suspect.

The woman in her 30s is accused of killing the babies immediately after giving birth, a girl in November 2018 and a boy in November 2019, before storing their bodies in the fridge at her home in Suwon. 

Already a mother of three, she reportedly said she committed the murders after getting pregnant again amid the family's financial woes. The suspect earlier gave up her right to rebuttal and did not attend a court deliberation for the warrant.

Her alleged crimes were discovered after the Board of Audit and Inspection notified the health ministry about cases of newborns whose births were unregistered in the state system.
