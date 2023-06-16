S. Korea, Vietnam Sign Record 111 MOUs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has vowed active efforts to support the development of electricity and communications infrastructure in Vietnam.Speaking at a bilateral business forum at a Hanoi hotel during his state visit to Vietnam on Friday, Yoon said South Korea will help Vietnam enhance its technological prowess in information and communications technology and key mineral areas and the two sides will also jointly respond to pending global issues.The presidential office noted that 54 memoranda of understanding were signed during the business forum in the sectors of defense, consumer goods, healthcare and food.Some 28 MOUs on technological cooperation and another 29 relating to supply chains and future cooperation were also inked for a total of a record 111 MOUs established.Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh touted Korean firms fulfilling their social responsibilities in his country and promised to foster a business-friendly environment so they can continue to operate without facing challenges.Meanwhile, Yoon also held a luncheon Friday with Korean business leaders operating in Vietnam and pledged government support. During the 90 minute meeting, he encouraged their hard work and listened to difficulties such as in areas of power supply and securing skilled talent, according to top office press secretary Kim Eun-hye.