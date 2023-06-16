Science S. Korea to Launch Microsatellite to Explore Venus by 2026

South Korea will initiate its first microsatellite observation of planet Venus this year.



Lee Yeon-joo, a researcher at the Institute for Basic Science, unveiled the long-term Venus observation project during an academic forum on Friday.



The institute plans to send microsatellites to the earth's low orbit every three years to measure Venus' reflectance and polarization rates for over ten years. It aims to launch the first satellite in 2026.



Lee said initial funds of three billion won will go into the project and the satellite manufacturer will be selected next month.



The researcher added that unlike similar probe missions of other countries costing several hundred billion won, the Korean project will be low-budget and is expected to fill the vacuum between different larger exploration missions.