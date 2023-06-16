Menu Content

Blinken Explains China Trip in Phone Call with Park

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held phone talks with South Korean foreign minister Park Jin to explain the outcome of his recent trip to China.

Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday that the two sides discussed results of Washington-Beijing discussions as well as future bilateral cooperation during the phone call held Wednesday at Blinken's request.

Noting the intent to update Seoul on the China trip in detail and in a timely manner, the secretary told Park that he held candid, practical and constructive dialogue with Beijing for extensive hours.

The State Department also said in a statement by spokesperson Matthew Miller that the secretary updated foreign minister Park on his discussions with Chinese officials on a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including North Korea's increasingly destabilizing actions.

The department said that Blinken reaffirmed the importance of the U.S.-South Korea alliance in sustaining peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

In response, Park conveyed support for Washington's efforts to maintain communication with China and stably and responsibly manage its ties with Beijing under challenging circumstances.

The top U.S. diplomat made a two-day visit to Beijing early this week and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, top foreign policy official Wang Yi and foreign minister Qin Gang.

Ahead of the trip, Blinken also spoke on the phone with Park and on Wednesday, sent assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink to Seoul to debrief South Korean officials on his China trip.
