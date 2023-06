Photo : YONHAP News

An event was held in Paris to remember French soldiers who fought in the Korean War ahead of the war's 73rd anniversary.The event held in front of a Korean War memorial monument was attended by war veterans and South Korean ambassador Choi Jai-chul. The ambassador expressed gratitude for France's participation in the Korean War which he said symbolizes the bond between the Korean and French people and laid the cornerstone for advancement in friendship and bilateral ties.The chairman of a French veterans association said that 268 French troops died and over one thousand were wounded in the war but he feels proud to see the sacrifice served as the foundation for Korea's development to become the tenth largest economic superpower in the world.Other attendees of the event included French senator Catherine Procaccia, director of the Korean Cultural Center in Paris Lee Il-yul and the president of a Korean residents association.