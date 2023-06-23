Yoon to Wrap Overseas Trip after Engagements with Vietnam's Leader, Youths

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol held a breakfast meeting with Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng on Saturday, the last day of his state visit to the Southeast Asian nation.Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee met with the Vietnamese first couple at a restaurant in the Hoàn Kiếm district in Hanoi.The two leaders met for the third time in two days following 90-minute summit talks and an official state dinner on Friday.In a social media post, Yoon said the two countries established close, mutually beneficial cooperative ties over the past three decades and expressed hope that his state visit will help further solidify the comprehensive strategic partnership.After the meeting, Yoon visited a Samsung Electronics research and development center and took part in a dialogue session with the "future digital generation."First deputy director of the National Security Office Kim Tae-hyo said that starting with the visit to Vietnam, South Korea's third largest trade partner, President Yoon will continue active exchanges with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and thereby accelerate the implementation of Seoul's Indo-Pacific strategy and the Korea-ASEAN solidarity initiative.Yoon is heading home Saturday after his six-day trip which also brought him to France.