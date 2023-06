Photo : YONHAP News

Five so-called "designated beaches" on Jeju Island have opened early for the summer season.According to Jeju officials, Geumneung, Hyeobjae, Gwakji, Hamdeok andIho Tewoo beaches opened on Saturday while other designated beaches will begin receiving visitors from July 1. Designated beaches refer to those where local authorities deploy safety personnel and operate situation rooms.The beaches will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the end of August.The Jeju government will dispatch 230 safety personnel to eight beaches and ten waterside excursion areas to prevent maritime accidents.On Saturday, the Coast Guard held a lifeguard competition at Iho Tewoo Beach in tandem with the launch of a surf rescue squad.Participants showcased their skills in swimming, running, surfing and various other contests.