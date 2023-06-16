Domestic Police Probe Husband of Woman Accused of Killing Newborns

Police are investigating the husband of a woman accused of killing two of her newborns and hiding their bodies in a refrigerator for years, following her formal arrest on Friday.



Officers are trying to verify the authenticity of the husband's signature allegedly found on hospital documents from the time of the birth of the babies.



The husband earlier told police that he believed his wife when she said she had an abortion. Officials are looking into the couple's mobile phones to determine whether he was also involved in the crime.



In a separate case in Hwaseong, the police on Saturday booked a father as a suspect based on testimony that he was with the mother when she gave their baby away.



The mother, after giving birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Seoul in December 2021, gave the baby to three people she met online at a cafe in Seoul in January the next year.



The mother insists she did not receive money for handing over the baby, whose whereabouts remain unknown.