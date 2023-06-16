Yoon Returns from Trip to France, Vietnam

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home on Saturday after visiting France and Vietnam.The presidential plane carrying Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam on Saturday afternoon after a six-day trip to the two nations.While in Paris, Yoon promoted South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo at a general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions, the international body in charge of overseeing the World Expo.In a presentation delivered in English on Tuesday, Yoon said that South Korea is ready to make the 2030 World Expo the best of all time.Yoon also held summit talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in high-tech industries and economic and diplomatic relations.President Yoon then traveled to Vietnam for a three-day state visit on the second leg of his trip.He held a summit with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and agreed to strengthen cooperation in diplomacy, economy and culture between the two nations.