S. Korean Nationals Safe in Russian City after Mercenary Group's Armed Rebellion

Photo : KBS News

Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said that South Korean nationals remain safe in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don after an armed rebellion by the private Russian mercenary Wagner Group against the Russian military.According to a ministry official on Saturday, the South Korean mission in charge of the region carried out an emergency safety inspection of all Korean nationals living in the area immediately after the launch of Wagner troops in the Russian city was made known.The official said that the mission has confirmed all nine South Koreans are safe, adding that the government plans to carefully watch the situation while maintaining close communications with the Korean nationals in the region.Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin declared war on the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday and claimed to have seized control of the Russian military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don on Saturday.However, the armed rebellion was put down after one day when Russia and the leader of the Wagner group came to an agreement that was apparently brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.