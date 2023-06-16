Menu Content

Politics

Yoon Urges Nation to Remember Sacrifices of Fallen Soldiers on Korean War Anniversary

Written: 2023-06-25 13:43:57Updated: 2023-06-25 16:45:41

Yoon Urges Nation to Remember Sacrifices of Fallen Soldiers on Korean War Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday that the nation should remember the bloodstained uniforms of the fallen troops in the Korean War on the 73rd anniversary of the war’s outbreak.

The president made the remarks in a Facebook post, saying that the nation should never forget the blood and tears shed by war veterans and their families.

Yoon noted that 73 years ago, then United States President Harry Truman decided to participate in the war to protect the freedom of South Korea, adding one-point-95 million United Nations soldiers, including one-point-78 million U.S. soldiers, who came rushing to protect the freedom of South Koreans.

Yoon said that in the war that lasted for three years, 150-thousand UN troops, including 620-thousand South Korean troops and 130-thousand U.S. troops, were killed, missing, or injured.

The president then stressed that only strong power guarantees true peace, pledging to firmly defend South Korea and contribute to the prosperity and freedom of the international community so that the sacrifices of the heroes who fought against the invasion of the communist forces will not go in vain.
