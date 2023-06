Photo : KBS News

Lee Nak-yon, a former leader of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP), returned home Saturday after studying for a year in the United States, promising to "fulfill his responsibilities."Lee made the pledge to reporters at Incheon International Airport at around 3 p.m. Saturday after arriving from the United States.Lee said that people worry about the country, and he is well aware that he is also responsible for the situation, adding that he will fulfill his responsibilities.Lee said that it has been a year and 17 days since he left the country, apologizing for being away when people have been struggling and adding that he will not leave from now on.The former DP chair urged the Yoon Suk Yeol government to reestablish state affairs and remedy foreign relations.In addition, Lee urged Japan to stop the planned discharge of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant and find an alternative.