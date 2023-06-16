S. Korean Navy to Join Pacific Vanguard Exercise

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Navy will participate in a United States-led multinational maritime exercise in the waters off Guam early next month in order to enhance combined operational capabilities.The Navy said on Sunday that it will participate in the Pacific Vanguard exercise set for July 1 to 12, involving the maritime forces of the United States, Australia and Japan.The Korean Navy sent the 44-hundred-ton Munmu the Great destroyer to the exercise.During the exercises, surface ships, submarines and aircraft from the four Navies will engage in various maritime operations, including anti-submarine warfare and air warfare training.Pacific Vanguard is an annual combined maritime exercise to promote combined operational capability and interoperability with the goal of responding to crises and maintaining peace and stability for the United States and its allies in the Indo-Pacific region. The exercise is widely considered a U.S.-led drill aimed at containing China.The Korean Navy has taken part in the exercise since 2019.